Harli Mae
Meet #HARLIMAE, available for adoption through Fur the Love of PAWS Rescue! #HeresTheScoop I met Harli at the city shelter,... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Brian Becker's proposal would place a horse track along East Walker Road, between Interstate 80’s two exits and south across I-80 from North Platte Community College’s North Campus.
I have been asked many times why state Legislatures such as Iowa, Texas, Georgia, Arizona, Oklahoma, Florida, Wyoming, etc., are passing legis…
Both of Troop D's K-9 units are dual-purpose police dogs, trained in narcotics detection and patrol work. The patrol has eight other dual-purpose K-9 units across the state and one explosive detector/patrol dog.
Bella, who is as rambunctious as any other young Labrador, has been deployed on searches more than 90 times since she came to North Platte in 2019. Her work has led to more than 30 arrests.
The nine-member panel voted 6-0, with three members absent, to recommend approval of a conditional use permit at the council’s Aug. 17 meeting.
North Platte firefighters inspect a fire-damaged jeep as bystanders look on Thursday afternoon on the entrance driveway to Harvest Christian F…
Warren and his team have done 250 surgeries in the last year, which he said was three-quarters of the volume he saw on average after five years at his Wyoming practice.
"For him to reach out and do that, I don't even have the words. I wish I could just give him a hug," said the mother of one of the victims.
Only 10 years ago, Maggie Malone had never competed in javelin. Now, she has a chance at calling herself the best in the world.
Like other 4-H'ers, first-time competitor Kaitlyn Martin put a lot of work into preparing her animal for the county fair. Her efforts with her pig, Bobbles, paid off at Sunday's hog show.