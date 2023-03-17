The Heartland Singers bring a musical freshness to the beginning of spring with their annual seasonal concert Sunday afternoon.

The concert begins at 3 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of Our Savior, 203 W. Fourth St. Admission is free, but donations are accepted to help pay for music and other expenses for the group.

Chrysanne Bailey, who has directed the choir since 2016, said the “Rhythm of Life” spring show opens up the opportunity to do music that is not Christmas-themed.

“We have a really big variety of not only styles, but subjects,” Bailey said. “Our first number is 'Welcome Spring,' and that kind of sets the tone.”

She said the music changes pace a lot throughout the concert and does not maintain one mood or one rhythm. There are a couple of sacred pieces as well as the song "Rhythm of Life" from the 1966 Broadway musical “Sweet Charity.”

“The song is from 'Sweet Charity,' but we’re not doing it the way 'Sweet Charity' does it,” Bailey said. “It’s a really great arrangement and I think people will enjoy that a lot. I know we enjoy singing it a lot.”

Also featured will be an Andrew Lloyd Webber medley, “A Concert Celebration,” that includes songs from "Evita," "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," "Jesus Christ Superstar" and "Phantom of the Opera."

Bailey said the Episcopal Church venue is great because of the acoustics.

Several soloists will be featured throughout the concert. Patrick Sipes, Jim Conley, Janet Evans and Maureen Perlinger will each have a solo in the song "You Have Searched Me." The song “He Never Failed Me Yet” will offer solos from Sylvia Mintle, Angie Kerr and Dan Karenski.

The song list includes: "Welcome Spring," "All My Trials," "Seasons of Love," "You Have Searched Me," "Rhythm of Life," "Shenandoah," "Down By the Riverside," "Sisi Ni Moja," "O Love," "A Concert Celebration," "A Native American Prayer," "In Remembrance" and "He Never Failed Me Yet."

For more information on the group, go to facebook.com/npheartlandsingers.