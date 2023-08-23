The late August heat wave that settled over western Nebraska Friday isn't expected to dissipate until week's end, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

A heat advisory remains in effect for North Platte until 10 p.m. Wednesday, with south to southwest winds reinforcing only the city's second notable hot streak of 2023 after a sweltering summer of 2022.

It's also rewriting the city's record books this week.

Monday's high temperature of 102 degrees broke the previous Aug. 21 record of 101. That record was set in 1878, just four years after weather records began being kept at North Platte.

On Tuesday, the airport reached 103 at about 4 p.m. to tie the Aug. 22 record set in 1938. Peak temperatures will remain at or near 100 through Thursday, but daily records for the rest of the period likely will remain safe. The Aug. 23 all-time high is 106, also from 1938, while the Aug. 24 record of 105 was set in 1936.

Overnight lows will be near 70 Wednesday and in the mid-60s Thursday, when North Platte once again will have opportunities to add to its year-to-date precipitation of 18.49 inches.

The city has a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms starting about 2 a.m. Friday and lasting until Friday evening, the weather service said. Chances for more rain will linger through Sunday night.

Highs will cool to the mid-80s Friday and the upper 70s Saturday, followed by highs in the mid-80s Sunday and Monday.