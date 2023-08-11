KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As temperatures rise, so does the risk of vehicular, heat-related illnesses and deaths for children. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Region 7, which includes Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska, is working together to promote the national “Look Before You Lock” effort to ensure that children are not left in the car by parents and caregivers, and that children cannot gain unsupervised access to motor vehicles. At the time of receiving the press release from the NHTSA, 16 children have already died due to vehicular heatstroke this year, according to noheatstroke.org.

Vehicle heatstroke is one of the leading causes of traffic-related death for children in the United States. Since 1998, the majority (52.6%) of these incidents occur when a child is “forgotten” by a parent or caregiver and left in a hot car, and more than half (58%) occur at a home. A busy parent or caregiver may unintentionally forget that a quiet or sleeping child, who may also be facing the back of the car in a car seat, is in the back of the vehicle. Nearly one-third of these accidents occur with children under one year of age.

Families staying home more over the past couple of years likely contributed to a decline in “forgotten” circumstances. Unfortunately, the percentage of children playing in and around the car and getting locked in has increased.

The bottom line is this: Everyone is susceptible to forgetfulness. We live in a fast-paced society, and our routines are often upended at a moment’s notice. It is during these moments of hurriedness and change in routine that many of these preventable tragedies occur. For this reason, the NHTSA urges everyone to make it a habit to look in the back seat every time and think to “Park. Look. Lock.”

If you are a bystander and see a child in a hot vehicle:

Make sure the child is okay and responsive. If not, call 911 immediately.

If the child appears to be okay, attempt to locate the parents. If there is someone with you, one person should actively search for the parent while the other waits by the car.

If the child is not responsive or appears to be in distress, attempt to get into the car to assist the child — even if that means breaking a window.

Knowing the warning signs of heatstroke, which include red, hot and moist or dry skin; no sweating; a strong rapid or a slow weak pulse; nausea; or confusion is also key. If a child exhibits any of these signs after being in a hot vehicle, quickly spray the child with cool water or with a garden hose — but never in an ice bath. Call 911 or your local emergency number immediately.

For more information on vehicle heatstroke, go to nhtsa.gov/campaign/heatstroke.