Hershey boys look toward experience for successful 2022-23 season

Last season for the Hershey boys basketball team was all about rebuilding and gaining experience. The Panthers only had two returning players on the roster.

This year, though, is all about taking the next step. With the majority of its roster back, Hershey is looking to improve on last season’s 8-15 record and have a successful season.

“Our kids are working hard. They have great attitudes,” Hershey coach Dustin Jorgenson said. “The one good thing about it is that 99% of them have returned, so nothing’s Greek to them. Everything is familiar. They know what my expectations are of them. They also know how hard it’s going to be and how tough our competition is. We have to be prepared every day and every practice we have to get better. We can’t take any steps back.”

Jorgenson said the team breakdown is split evenly down the board. The team has 21 players, four of which are seniors and four-to-five of which are juniors.

Those seniors, led by multi-year starter Cooper Hill, are looked at as leaders going into this season.

“Those seniors and Cooper (Hill) have started for a couple years for us now,” Jorgenson said. “I expect a lot from them. We talk a lot about leadership on the court, but it starts in the hallways and in the classroom. When you’ve got good leaders in the hallway and in the classroom, you’ve got good leaders on the court usually.”

Hill said practices have been going well, and the difference from last year’s team and this year’s team is noticeable. Hill was one of two players last year with varsity experience, and last season, the Panthers had to get everyone else caught up with playing at the varsity level.

“It’s definitely showing in practice,” Hill said. “The intensity is way up from last year. Coach will probably say it, he had to make us compete last year. This year, right off the bat, we were competing, going at it in practice.”

Another senior, Aidan George, said the intensity at practice has been present from the start, and the Panthers are ready to build off last season.

“Definitely with everyone being experienced, we can bring the same intensity that we ended off with from last year and rebuild, but not just with new faces and everything, but with experience,” George said.

Despite a slow start to the season in which Hershey lost its first four games, Jorgenson said he wants to see his team continue to get better and play well by the end of the season.

“Our biggest goal is to be playing our best basketball at the end of the year, and our chemistry and our hard work, and most of all just getting after it,” Jorgenson said. “Can’t take any game or any day for granted.”