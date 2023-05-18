Niki Rice, originally of Hershey, and Tucker Randall of Ceresco are completing two years of veterinary study at Iowa State University as they graduate with bachelor’s degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Rice and Randall, graduating on Saturday, are taking advantage of the Professional Program in Veterinary Medicine, an arrangement between UNL and Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine.

Under this program, which is limited to 26 Nebraska resident students, they complete the first two years of the veterinary curriculum at UNL and those classes are also applied to their bachelor’s degrees. They complete their last two years of veterinary school at ISU. They pay ISU resident tuition for all four years of veterinary school.

In the program, also called 3+2, students receive their bachelor’s degrees in five years, but also have two years of veterinary school behind them when they do.

Rice resumed her academic studies after an interlude to start her family. The mother of a 9-year-old son, she has balanced family duties with her academic work, which has included a research project on canine nutrition.

“I’ve been very grateful for the entire program,” said Rice, who majored in veterinary science at UNL.

Her family moved to York, so she could commute to UNL for undergraduate work. The 3+2 program “really accelerates the process for people in my situation,” she said.

She added that she appreciates PPVM’s small class sizes and the quality of the professors. The many opportunities to interact with animals and participate in other hands-on learning activities inside and outside the classroom have also been helpful.

Rice gained equine (horse science) experience while working at the Morning Star Adaptive Riding Center in Hickman. The center provides equine therapy for children and adults with physical, intellectual or emotional needs.

“It was very enlightening and a new opportunity for me,” Rice said. She worked with patients of all ages with different disabilities. In addition, “I made some very good friends.”

“I think we’re prepared very, very well compared to the classmates we’re about ready to join” at ISU, Rice said.

Randall, an animal science major, worked part-time at a vet clinic in Lincoln and in the Nebraska Veterinary Diagnostic Center on East Campus at UNL while pursuing his education. Those experiences “helped me tremendously,” he said.

In the spring of 2020, during his third semester of college, Randall interned at the Hagyard Equine Medical Institute in Lexington, Kentucky. There he worked with world-renowned racehorses and interacted with leading equine veterinarians. He assisted with duties including C-sections and caring for newborn foals in the intensive care unit.

He plans to include equine treatment as part of his future practice.

For questions about PPVM, contact Wendy O’Connor, pre-vet adviser in the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, at 402-472-6040 or woconnor1@unl.edu.