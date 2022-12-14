Hershey girls bring physicality as it looks to improve upon impressive season

Last year’s Hershey’s girls basketball team had a motto that perfectly described the team’s identity: All gas, no brakes.

This year’s team doesn’t have a motto, but it does have an identity.

“Physical,” Hershey coach Alex Lowther said. “We want to win every rebound battle. Be physical, get the ball out in the court, and just play loose and have fun.”

That physicality is something that Lowther and the players want to see this year as Hershey hopes to improve upon last season’s 18-8 record. Senior Michalee Brownawell said she would love to see the Panthers reach 20 wins.

“Team dynamic right now has been awesome,” she said. “Our attitudes, we just mesh really well. You can tell we’ve been playing a couple of years together.”

A lot of the same dynamics from last season are still present. Lowther said the girls are still going to go fast and be competitive in every game, but the loss of a talented senior class means some things will have to change.

“We lost some good seniors last year, but we got a lot coming back, and obviously getting Tahlia (Steinbeck) from her ACL (injury) last year is going to help a lot,” Lowther said.

Steinbeck, a scoring leader her sophomore season, missed her junior year due to an ACL injury while playing volleyball. She’s back for her senior year and brings both an inside presence as well as a solid shot around the perimeter.

Hershey will also look to Alex Beveridge to continue building upon a stellar freshman year in which she led the team in scoring.

“Getting Tahlia back is a huge one, and then I can see everyone else stepping up into a way bigger role,” Lowther said. “Obviously Alex (Beveridge) coming back after a really solid freshman season … I know her numbers are going to go up. Emma Hall, who’s essentially going to be a third-year starter, she played a lot as a freshman.”

Mix in Brownawell, Ali Vaughn, Kayla McNeel and Dalaney Kohn, and the Panthers will be playing with some added depth this season.

“We’ve always had some really good depth, and I think this year, the depth is really good too,” Lowther said.

Lowther said so far, things have been smooth for the Panthers. Everyone knows what the expectations are and how the systems need to be run, and there’s a sense of familiarity surrounding the team.

“Our chemistry has been really good,” he said. “It’s been a really smooth week … I feel like we just got right into it. Being year three for me has helped a lot as well, and the girls kind of know what to expect right away. Everything that we’re running now, it just comes easier. It helps a lot.”

Steinbeck agrees. She said she’s happy to be back and ready to get started.

“Overall, I think our team dynamic is really good,” Steinbeck said. “We all get along really well, which really helps, and a lot of us have varsity experience. Overall I think it’s going to be really good. We work really hard.”