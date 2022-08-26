Hershey girls golf looks to take next step in fall season

The Hershey girls golf team is still relatively new, but it’s still looking to move past its inexperience as a new program and start making a splash.

“This is our third year,” Hershey coach Rachel Peers said. “There hadn’t been a team for a while, so this is our third year getting going, and I’m really excited about it. Just kind of finally getting some experience and getting the confidence up and it all not being quite so new and hoping that will take us a little farther into the season this year.”

The Panthers have eight girls participating this season, which is the most over the last three years. Peers said the first year was about getting some girls to participate. From there, it became mostly about trying to have a good time.

“I just want to keep them around for the most part right now,” she said.

Six of those players are returners. One returner, Michalee Brownawell, said she played golf with her dad almost every weekend, and as the season approached, she went to the driving range hitting a bucket of balls everyday.

“My goal for this year is to get better on strokes,” Michalee Brownawell. “Last year was my first year of doing golf ever, so I just kind of picked it up and went with it.”

Peters said some girls traveled around the state to participate in some tournaments over the summer. They started realizing they could be good at golf and really compete once they started seeing results last fall.

“The first year was just showing up, then last year we had some girls start placing at tournaments, so that was a good start for us,” Peers said. “We kind of had a rough go at districts last year, but I’m hoping that this year is another year under our belt, we’ll see some more medals coming home and hopefully a trip to state this year.”

Peers said she uses her own golf experience in high school to help create good experiences for the girls on the team.

Part of that includes pre-tournament rituals, which includes stopping at McDonald’s first.

“I loved golfing when I was in high school, and part of that was having a good time and having a good group of friends that came together,” Peers said. “I want the girls to have that.”

For now, Peers wants to see the girls get better on the course. They had some success last season, but now, she wants to see them take the next step.

“I would love to see a girl break 100 at a tournament,” she said. “We haven’t done that yet, so I would love to see that happen. Once you can do that, I feel like it puts you in contention to do well at tournaments. So getting into double digits for our 18-hole scores would be a really good start for us.”