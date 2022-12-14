Hershey wrestling adds numbers, depth for 2022-23 season

While Hershey’s Ethan Elliott was wrestling at the Class C state tournament last season, the Hershey twitter account posted a video of the school cheering Elliott on.

“It was fun,” Elliott said. “First time, I got the jitters out of the way, so hopefully this year, it won’t be as nerve wracking.”

Elliott, then a freshman, went on to finish third at the 106-pound division at state, but that video of his classmates cheering him on showed that wrestling’s popularity was growing in Hershey.

It’s showing. Turnout is higher and the intensity in the wrestling room is there as the Panthers look to send more qualifiers to the state tournament this season.

“There’s always some higher expectations,” coach Dustin Elliott said. “You want to set the next bar higher than the previous one. It’s just working hard, getting in the room and grinding it out.”

Dustin Elliott said Hershey finished with eight kids last season. This year during the first week of practice, the Panthers started with 20.

There is a lot of youth, with a lot of freshmen working into the fold. And there are current eighth and seventh graders over the next few seasons that will be adding on to Hershey’s numbers.

“Hershey wrestling’s going to be pretty solid for the next probably three or four years,” Elliott said.

A lot of the experience comes from the underclassmen too. Hershey has three seniors on the roster, and only one has wrestled his entire life, Elliott said. The other two don’t have as much experience.

A lot of the underclassmen have been wrestling for a while now, led by state qualifiers Elliott and Kaden Thompson, but there are a few who are new to the sport.

“We’re bringing in some younger kids that have never wrestled before,” Dustin Elliott said. “We’re bringing in some kids with some mediocre experience … we’re kind of spread all over the board.”

Rhodee Hill is a freshman Elliott said could make an impact at either 145 or 152.

“He’s kind of wrestling a man’s weight, coming in as a freshman,” Elliott said. “It’s going to be interesting to see where he lines up and falls.”

Ethan Elliott will be transitioning to 120 pounds after wrestling at 106 last season. He said he’s ready to make the jump in weight.

“I’m looking to be more aggressive in my wrestling ability,” he said. “I’m looking to be really positive this year toward everything.”

As for how practices have looked, Dustin Elliott said the Panthers had a great opening week, and he’s excited to see what the season will bring.

“Practices have been really well,” he said. “There’s been some good intensity. I would say in my three years as the head coach here, this year to start with is the best starting week we’ve had.”