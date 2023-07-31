HERSHEY — Two Hershland Trojans senior-level players will play one final game this season. Hershland’s Kyler Cox and Harmon Johnsen were invited to participate in the Wahoo Kiwanis Class B and C All Star Game.

The game features Class B and Class C seniors players from across Nebraska in their final year of eligibility. Before the game, players will participate in a hitting challenge. First pitch will be at 7 p.m. at Historic Sam Crawford Field in Wahoo.

Cox, who played centerfield, shortstop and pitcher, hit .382 on the season with eight doubles, a home run and 17 RBI. On the mound, Cox struck out 43 batters through 13 appearances (four starts). Cox’s three-run home run came during the C-7 Area Tournament in Valentine. He had six games this year with multiple hits. On June 21 against Elwood, Cox collected four hits (three doubles) and six RBI during the Trojans' 21-5 victory.

Johnsen, who pitched and played the outfield, carried a 5.01 ERA through his 13 appearances (eight starts) and struck out 30 opposing batters. His highlight game of the year was his 7-inning complete game in under 80 pitches on June 16 in Alma. He batted .281 with five doubles, 10 RBI and 15 stolen bases.

Check the Hershland Facebook page for photos, videos and results from the Wahoo Kiwanis All Star Game.