Hi-Line Cooperative Inc. has announced Matt Hasenauer as the company's new general manager and chief executive officer. Hasenauer began his tenure on Wednesday, the company said in a press release.

“The board of directors are excited to have Matt join the organization and lead the team to achieve continued growth at Hi-Line Cooperative,” said Brad Doell, chairman of the board. “Matt is a man of character that brings with him many years of experience in agriculture and team building. His leadership style and his understanding of balancing the best interests of patrons and the Cooperative, will enable him to be successful in our organization.”

“I am very excited to be joining the Hi-Line team," Hasenauer said. "I have a high level of respect for what the company means to the patrons of Hi-Line and to the communities that we do business with. I look forward to partnering with all the quality employees of Hi-Line to provide the best level of products and service to our patrons in Southwest Nebraska.”