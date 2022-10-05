‘Hiding in Plain Sight’ online event explores support for youth mental health

LINCOLN — Strengthening partnerships between schools, providers and families can give youth better mental health support. Nebraska Public Media is hosting an online discussion event at 6 p.m. CT Oct. 18 that will explore how to create these connections in Nebraska.

This online event is inspired by the recent PBS film “Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness” a film by Erik Ewers and Christopher Loren Ewers, presented by Ken Burns.

“Hiding in Plain Sight” is a documentary about the U.S. youth mental health crisis. It follows the journeys of more than 20 young Americans who have struggled with thoughts and feelings that have troubled and, at times, overwhelmed them.

The film takes an unstinting look at both the seemingly insurmountable obstacles faced by those who live with mental disorders and the hope that many have found after the storm.

Participants can join a discussion with Nebraska experts, including:

Josué Covarrubias, principal, Barr Middle School, Grand Island Public Schools, Grand Island.

Sheri Dawson, director of the Division of Behavioral Health, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Lincoln (Moderator).

Jennifer Jackson, executive director, Heartland Counseling Services, South Sioux City.

Kiva Sam (Wamnuga Win, citizen of Oglala Sioux Tribe), school psychologist (intern), Educational Service Unit 1, Isanti Community School, Santee.

The event will feature clips from the documentary, as well as short videos from Nebraska youth, teachers and administrators.

For more information and to register to watch and participate, go to nebraskapublicmedia.org/mentalhealth.