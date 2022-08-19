Hops research at West Central

At the WCREEC site, researcher Milos Zaric is growing chinook and glacier varietals of hops. At the grower collaborator site in Madrid, they grow four varieties — chinook, cascade, cashmere and Yakima gold.

Chinook

A "high alpha variety" with a spicey, piney and grapefruit aroma, according to home-brew-stuff.myshopify.com, a website for home brewers that profiles varieties of hops.

"This alluring aroma and a high bittering value has gained this hop full respect from craft and major brewers," the website said. "The variety has a good resistance to disease but it's susceptible to powdery mildew. Cross between Petham golding and a high alpha USDA male."

Chinook details, according to the website:

12-14% alpha acids, domestic, dual purpose hop.

Used for: U.S.-style pale ales, IPAs, stouts, porters and lagers.

Aroma: Specific aroma descriptors include grapefruit, spice and pine.

Substitutes: Nugget, Columbus, northern brewer.

Glacier

Released in 2000 by Washington State University, glacier is an offspring of French elsasser, brewer's gold and northern brewer, the website said.

"It was selected for its good yield potential and low co-humulone, providing smoothness and balanced bitterness in beer."

Glacier details, according to the website:

5-6% alpha acids, domestic, dual purpose hop.

Used For: Pale ales, ESBs, English-style pale ales, porters, stouts.

Aroma: Specific aroma descriptors include plum, blackberry and wood.

Substitutes: Fuggle, Styrian Golding, Willamette.