Great Plains Health has announced that Misti Hutchison is assuming the role of chief provider network officer. In this role, Hutchison leads the division responsible for creating a unified physician group that works cohesively to ensure quality health care is available and accessible throughout the hospital’s service area, GPH said in a press release.

“Misti brings to the role a deep institutional knowledge and a focus on clinical excellence,” said Ivan Mitchell, Great Plains Health chief executive officer. “She is an asset to our team, and we know she will do an exceptional job working with our providers on clinic and service line operations.”

Hutchison brings 17 years of experience to the role. She began her career at GPH in 2006 in labor and delivery. Since then, she has held multiple roles, including house supervisor, director of emergency services and, most recently, senior director of nursing.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to help facilitate the growth and innovation of our service lines at Great Plains Health,” Hutchison said. “I am passionate about healthcare in rural Nebraska, and excited to help continue to drive our mission of inspiring health and healing by putting the patient first — always.”

Hutchison earned her Master of Science in nursing degree with a focus in executive leadership from Chamberlain College of Nursing. In 2021, Hutchison received the Regent’s Award from the American College of Healthcare Executives. She is an active member of ACHE and the Nebraska Hospital Association.

The opportunity comes as Keaton Hope, former senior director of the provider network, transitions to an administrative role at the North Platte Surgery Center.