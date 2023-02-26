Major developments are unfolding in Lincoln County. Central to that are agriculture, the Union Pacific Railroad, hard work and vision.

“You’d never ever trade a Bailey Yard for anything. It’s a tremendous asset,” said Gary Person, president and CEO of North Platte Area Chamber and Development.

However, rail access is not automatic. Developing a vision of economic development has required changes on the part of the railroad and a lot of work on the part of local community leaders.

Now North Platte is at the point where the chamber is working to recruit a soybean crushing plant to an industrial park on the east side of Hershey — with rail access. Other businesses have also contacted them with interest, said Cory Johanson, the vice chair of the Chamber, and previous chair of the Chamber’s economic development committee.

“When I first came to North Platte (in 2015) I had this false connotation that because of the presence of Bailey Yard, you might have the best of all worlds, when it came to rail access to ship products and recruit companies that needed rail,” Person said.

He learned that the congestion in Bailey Yard and the railroad’s technology limitations were challenges that could limit progress.

Some companies that may want rail access are not able to supply full train loads.

“It doesn’t make financial sense (to U.P.R.R.) to slow down the primary traffic on the track to stop and pick up the onsie-twosies,” Person said.

Then, “in early 2019, the U.P. had what was perceived as a significant layoff.”

“There were rumors floating around” that they would close Bailey Yard and “build some huge mega center down in Texas,” Person said.

“I asked them to come out and explain to the community leadership — what was the future as far as Union Pacific’s presence here. It’s always the fear of the unknown” that bothers people, he said. U.P. executives came to North Platte in May 2019.

“They said I could put together a group of 10 community leaders. They didn’t want it any larger than that, so we could have a frank discussion about what was going on right now, (and) why it was necessary for them (to adapt),” Person said. “The idea was to build on the relationship between Bailey Yard and the North Platte area,” which obviously had been very strong for a lot of years.

“And, long story short, we had a very lengthy conversation.

“You could really help us in our efforts trying to diversify our economy, bringing in additional manufacturing, ag processing, warehousing, those kinds of things” if we had greater rail access, chamber leaders told the railroad official, Person said.

“They then turned the tables and said, ‘What’s North Platte doing to diversify the economy ... to make the community more attractive to try to recruit people here?’”

Representing U.P.R.R. at the meeting were CEO Lance Fritz, along with Scott Moore, who was a chief administrative official, and their industrial development representatives.

In return for commitments from community leaders they said they’ll, “commit to see if we can’t rectify that (access) situation, and see if we can find a strategic location, where perhaps we can allow for the development of a business park,’” Person said.

“From that conversation, and subsequent conversations, we laid out on their computerized system the whole length of Lincoln County, the rail, where their key people thought, logistically, where this would work,” he said. “What made the most sense and the site that was closest to North Platte, and yet was acceptable to not impede anything at Bailey Yard, happened to be the access at Hershey,” where Greenbrier Rail Service was operating.

The plans for an industrial park have come a long ways since then, and Lincoln County now has a lot to offer potential processing and manufacturing businesses, Person said.

The focus now is on attracting a soybean processor, but other businesses have reached out with interest.

“Most of it is value added agriculture at some level, and business that would complement them,” Johanson said. “It’s all the way from potential local investors to other private equity groups to people already involved in the soybean world.”

“Agriculture is what we do well in this world,” Johanson said, and the location on the western edge of the corn and soybean belt, with its proximity to the West Coast, is an advantage.

The only transportation option Lincoln County doesn’t have is a navigable river.

Besides the railroad and major highways, there is Lee Bird Field. That is “easy to overlook” and “I think it’s one thing we can capitalize on,” Johanson said. Not only is it an option for transporting some products but “companies traveling in and out with their executives,” he said. Some may even have their own transport planes.

He added that economic development will extend far beyond the rail park. A lot of complementary businesses can spring up. “I’ve got to think that if it doesn’t exist today,” it may within a few years.

“North Platte and the surrounding communities will look and feel a lot different in three to five years,” predicted Johanson.

Everything has hinged on securing land for the rail park, including the Greenbrier building, then the inland port authority designation, which was just announced on Feb. 15. That has required a lot of work by the Lincoln County commissioners, led by Chris Bruns, along with Chamber and other community leaders.

Among the important players are “a handful of producers,” who donated money for an important feasibility study. “They took the risk for the benefit of other producers,” Johanson said. “That’s what we need more in this world, that’s what we need locally.”

“The producers want to remain anonymous,” he said. They did it because “it’s the right thing to do and needed to get done.”

Now that Lincoln County has an inland port designation, “The next phase that we envision ... is applying for a foreign trade zone,” Bruns said. “That will really just ramp up everything that we have going to the nth degree, as far as enticing manufacturing, trade organizations, and you name it, anybody that does business internationally. A foreign trade zone, that’s the goose that lays the golden egg.

“Putting (a foreign trade zone) application together is going to take six months to the better part of a year,” he said. Then the approval process is a minimum of 10 months. “We may have to do some additional studies” too.

Timing has been critical all along the way. Even the timing of COVID had an impact. It influenced the closing of the Greenbrier facility at the time the county was working to secure a rail park.

“We knew that we were running the risk of a business coming in that was adverse to (us using the rail spur there) ... the linchpin of the entire development is that spur,” Bruns said.

Then “the county received almost $7 million worth of ARPA funding, the state, local fiscal recovery act funds,” he said. It made sense to use $4.75 million of it to secure the site and provide something that would benefit the region economically for generations to come. The best way to provide tax relief is “growing your tax base,” he said.

That was followed by work from Sens. Mike Groene and Mike Jacobson, along with other members of the Legislature, to see the passage of legislation facilitating the development of the rail park, providing state funding, and establishing the framework for inland port authority authorization in Nebraska.

“The crunch time came down on the (inland port authority) application,” Person said. “It had to be first-come, first-served. Cassie Condon’s on our staff. She’s real technology savvy. And she was able to move all the documents in the right location and put all the narrative in there and she was able to cut and paste and do all that stuff and she did it in 18 minutes.”

“We kept very quiet,” Person said. “Nobody knew where we stood in the pecking order. But when the other communities went down and testified on a subsequent bill for funding for it, they were pretty wide open about what time they got it in, so we knew then that we pretty much had it locked as long as the state says that all the factors were in there.

“I found out, that even though it wasn’t necessary, we were the first ones that actually applied. We got it in right at 9 a.m. on the day that it opened,” Oct. 17, Person said.

“North Platte and the surrounding communities will look and feel a lot different in three to five years,” Johanson said.