The 48th annual Irish Fest event brought in over $35,000 net proceeds for the North Platte Catholic Schools on Sunday.

Endowment Director Wendy Dodson says that the homemade roast beef dinner was served to well over 250 people, 6,828 game tickets were sold for the mini carnival in the school gym, 5,343 raffle tickets sold, $1,200 worth of baked goods and the silent auction generated over $8,000.

Dodson estimates that total event proceeds will exceed $35,000, the highest on record for the event that began in 1975.

Raffle winners were: Mike and Jessica Furmanski, Lawrence and Karen Becvar, Jory Torres, Mike and Lindsey Richards, Maggie Carson and Marcus Thomsen, all of North Platte.

Dodson expressed appreciation to those who sponsored and volunteered at Irish Fest. Longtime school parent Marty Troshynski prepared and cooked the meal. The Lincoln County Feedyard, LLC donated all of the beef for the meal, and potatoes were donated by Mike and Alison Noffsinger.

St. Patrick High School student volunteers staffed the game booths, served in the cafeteria, and provided baked goods for the event. McDaid Elementary and Little Leprechaun Preschool classes each provided themed baskets for the silent auction.

This year’s top tier corporate sponsors were: NebraskaLand Bank, Downey Drilling Inc., Phelps Family Dentistry, Lincoln County Feedyard LLC, Mike & Alison Noffsinger, Kwik Stop, The Sports Shoppe, Dave’s Place, Wal-Mart DC No. 7018, TruGreen, Weathercraft Roofing, Flatrock Family Dentistry, Clear Focus Eyecare, King Buffet & Mongolian Grill and Gary and Nancy Byrne.