James McGown will be joining Educational Service Unit 16 as the new administrator effective July 1.
Current ESU 16 Administrator Deb Paulman will be retiring after 43 years in K-12 education.
McGown comes to the agency with 25 years of experience in Nebraska schools as a classroom educator, school guidance counselor, school principal and most recently as the Brady Public Schools superintendent.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Job Vigil
Reporter
I am a Colorado native and have been at the Telegraph for 18-plus years, including a 10-year stint as managing editor; my interests are in feature writing that focuses on people.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today