Jazzy (MUST BE ADOPTED WITH MELLIE)

The man's family went to the camp site Saturday to look for him because they were unable to make contact with him and his mother for at least a week.
Sergey Nastin told lottery officials that he would use the money to pay bills, or possibly “for something fun like a Jet Ski.”
North Platte City Council members face their longest agenda of the year Tuesday, topped by votes to appoint two key city officials and the annual 2022-23 budget hearing.
Kolten Tilford scored with eight seconds left to give North Platte a road victory over Class B No. 2 Scottsbluff on Friday.
The city and Lincoln County will hold public hearings later this month on conditional use permits for two local property owners wanting to supply dirt to fill in the old lagoon for the beef plant.
Tuesday night’s North Platte City Council meeting climaxed with a confrontation involving tax increment financing, housing shortages, neighborhood pride and street gripes.
Doug Koebernick, inspector general of the Nebraska Correctional System, said their investigation will be focused on the death, the events that surrounded it and whether staff followed prison policies.
People were busy camping, fishing and water skiing at Lake Maloney Saturday, but they still found time to watch college football.
A strike at UPS would affect nearly every household in the country.
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against North Dakota on Saturday.