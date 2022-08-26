Jazzy (MUST EMAIL US FOR AN APP)

Tags
Barry J. Allen of North Platte will spend 5 to 8 years in state prison for a robbery at Merrick's in March.
BRIDGEPORT — A big second half powered St. Pat’s to a season-opening 51-14 win over Bridgeport on Friday night in Bridgeport.
A 2015 North Platte High School graduate was seriously injured in a rocket attack after volunteering to fight for Ukraine. His mother is hoping to transport him from Germany to the U.S. this week.
Furnas County's sheriff and prosecutor aren't sure what law was broken in the 16-million gallon water release.
Search warrants executed in Cedar County reveal new information regarding a quadruple homicide investigation in Laurel.
Drivers will be detoured to Interstate 80 along Newberry Access.
The five winners of the North Platte Yard of the Summer competition have been announced, according to a press release from Keep North Platte a…
A Maryland couple has sued a local real estate appraiser and an online mortgage loan provider, alleging that the housing appraisal they received was unfairly low due to their race.
A 32-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl numerous times between 2010 and 2016.
Gotham Bar, the Haymarket's newest nightspot, will feature live music and a Batman theme.
