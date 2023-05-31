Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The ever changing American culture seems to focus on "I, me and mine" these days.

My observations indicate a real breakdown of cooperation between people, although there are aspects within communities hoping to rekindle the spirit of teamwork. We see the idea of loving one another and caring for others being taught throughout our world.

Unfortunately, there is still so much division and most of that, I believe, comes from an all or nothing mindset. The problem I see is that when one side wants all or nothing and the other side wants all or nothing, the rest of us end up with nothing.

For the most part, I enjoy watching professional and college sports of all types. As a youngster, my favorite sport to play and watch was baseball. I was too short to play basketball or football and in order to protect my fingers for piano performance my parents didn’t allow me to participate in any of the contact sports.

As I have mentioned numerous times in my columns, my current favorite sport is football. I am a Denver Broncos fan and, of course, a Nebraska Huskers fan as well. Lately, I have grown to love watching the Denver Nuggets because of not only the quality of the team, but because of the atmosphere of a team-first culture.

The undisputed star of the team is Nikola Jokic, who deserves all the accolades he has received. The most interesting aspect to me is his unselfishness that has contributed to the team mentality of the entire team.

Individual awards and statistics appear to mean nothing to him in comparison to the team desires and goals. With the help of head coach Michael Malone, I see the players genuinely appreciating their individual roles that contribute to their success.

Of course, there are other players on the team who are on the cusp of being considered top players in the National Basketball Association. Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. have all played a significant part in getting to the NBA finals.

Perhaps we can take something from this team and apply it to our own lives, whether it is in our homes, work or play.

I have to admit that I am one who too often seeks praise for the things I do. I’m working on getting better at eliminated the “I” and incorporating more of the “we” in my own life.

To appreciate the contribution of others, whether you are a sports fan or not, is something that can produce success in all areas of life. None of us can do this alone, and I know that is a concept that is difficult for many of us self-reliant folks.

Not only can we not do it all by ourselves, it takes away from the enjoyment of sharing in the great things of life with the people around us.

Jokic has a great phrase he uses when someone asks about his impressive basketball statistics. He said of all of the things he has accomplished, he is most proud of his assists because “an assist makes two people happy.”

I wonder if we can take that into consideration when we assist someone we love at home, at work or at play and invite them into the greater joy of achieving success together rather than alone.