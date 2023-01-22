Judy Steele: Decorating the kitchen sink

Yes, this old girl even decorates around her kitchen sink. I always thought my antiques and collectibles were supposed to be “displayed” if possible, so I even have them sitting on my kitchen sink underneath my window.

Needless to say, I have to take them all off the cupboard and literally give them a bath every so often as well. But, actually a bit of water is good for some woods whereas it is tough on others.

So, please don’t say that Judy told you to wash all your wooden antiques, because that is not quite the case. I usually just rinse them off quickly and let them dry.

Then I apply my famous Orange Oil spray from Howard Oil Products (which I also sell in my booth at the CR Rustics antique mall). These Howard Oil Products are some of the best reconditioning and cleaning products I have ever used. Been using them for almost 50 years now.

Everything I have on that ledge is OK with water as long as you don’t just let it sit and soak in it.

The little sprinkling can planter off to the right holds my plant that is almost up to the ceiling nowadays. I do trim it back every so often — it’s a bamboo plant I believe, but I do not know the official name of it. Great-grandkids gave it to me one year for Great Grandma’s Day (Mother’s Day) and it just keeps on growing and growing.

I fertilize it and it just seems to like the light from the window and all the moisture by the kitchen sink. Anyway, I definitely do not have a green thumb — my gardens many years ago were pretty good but I always seem to have trouble growing something indoors.

Getting back to the backsplash of my kitchen sink: I have breadboards sitting there as well as some pretty special ones we received with our names on it one year for Christmas.

Then I have graters for grating nutmeg or other spices from yesteryear, and I also have a few butter molds as well as candy molds as well.

I have used similar photos in a few of my other columns through the years, but thought it would be a fun one to talk about again. With the weather the way it is today (writing this on Tuesday) it would be a good day to turn the oven on and start making and baking some cookies.

As most of you will remember through the years that most of my columns are of things regarding keeping a household or mainly things that were pretty necessary “back in the day.” And even though we may still use many of the similar objects you see in my photo today, they may not be used on exactly an everyday kind of thing, but necessary when you wanted to bake.

However, the cutting boards were probably used pretty much on a daily basis way back when. We had to bake our own bread because we were not living close to town. And you baked homemade cookies so the kids would have something to do to keep them busy — and for evening’s supper dessert.

Everything I have collected through the years has had a purpose throughout its lifetime. And now, I generally use them all for decorating purposes or “just because I like them.”

Does that kind of explain what this old girl has been doing for the past 50 years of her life — finding fun and interesting items to collect and write about.

Please don’t forget that I probably fell in love with each and every little item I have purchased through the years and have kept them so I can talk (or write) about them for many years to come, I hope!

There’s a very personal factor in what we collect throughout our life.

I might have seen something like one of my cookie cutters in a museum somewhere or I saw it in one of my many books for identification purposes along the way.

Now I pretty much just use the internet, but I have to admit, I did enjoy looking through my antique collecting guides as they would provide a bit of wisdom and information along with the picture of an item. And, most likely, the author of the book was talking about his own collection — but not always, of course.

You are still a collector if you may only collect one of everything or if you’re a full-fledged collector and are hunting for every single something ever made.

I am just one of those people that when I saw something at an auction or another antique shop and liked it, I just had to try to buy it if I could afford it. Dealers are supposed to be buying for resale but this old gal had a very different opinion on what I had to sell. If I like it a lot, I would try to keep it for awhile (or forever, whichever fit the case)!

Well, maybe I knew that I had to sell some things so I could go out looking again. This antiquing business gets rather difficult some days, and it definitely gets me in trouble — mainly with the banker and myself.

It is oh so much fun to get out there and really look around at what dealers are bringing into the antique shops these days.

Especially the one at 108 E. Fifth St., CR Rustics Antique Mall owned by Rob and Corey Derbyshire. I believe they have close to 50 dealers and the merchandise that comes in to that place is amazing.

For those of you who really do like collecting anything or everything or just one or two things, this place is a must for collectors and/or dealers alike to stop in every once in awhile just to see what has come through their doors and is on display for sale.

The most important thing you should remember about our “collecting craze” is the fact that I always think that one special item is just waiting for me just around the corner, and I just have to keep looking and returning to look again and again.

You never know what might be coming through that front door of the CR Rustics Antique Mall because there are so many people bringing in so many wonderful items to sell … especially after a busy holiday season, it is fun to take a tour through the shop every few days or at least once a week, when you have the time.

And, with the weather a bit wintry right now, we certainly cannot go out and work in the garden or our yards, so it means it is a perfect time to browse through the antique shop and see what has been brought in and who has refreshed their booth and who may have finally restocked with just exactly the things you were looking for.

Antiquing is a crazy business for sure, but the interesting part about our collecting is the fact that we truly do not know what we are going to find. Naturally, that is the most fun part of this wild hunt we are on for the unusual items or just something simple to add to your wall because you have an empty spot and it just needs that one little item (or big) to complete the look you are going for.

Antiques and collectibles are still the hottest items people are looking for. I do believe that when you just cannot walk in and order something old or exactly what you want, taking the time to look around to see what else the antique dealers have in their booths, is just a small part of our collecting spirit.

We get an idea, maybe from a magazine or a store front or someone else’s home, and we want to run with it as much as we can and make our home feel even more comfy, restful and pretty.

With the wintry days upon us, we are home now more than usual so it makes it a good time for us to be moving furniture around, rearranging our rooms, looking for more ideas in magazines and then we head for the antique shops. We have some great ones here in North Platte. So when you go shopping, please tell the owners that Judy sent you.

And, I want to thank everyone for reading my columns these many years 3 and I do appreciate hearing from you also (Judy Steele, PO Box 688, North Platte, NE 69103-0688). I appreciate hearing from you also. Hope everyone has a wonderful week and the weather starts warming up a bit. Take care, everyone.