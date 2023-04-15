As you can see in my photo, I have several items sitting on my kitchen cupboard. I use some of these items every single day.

The red, white, and black silhouette-like metal/tin canisters I use on a daily basis. I believe them to be from the 1930s. The silhouette of a young lady in the background reminds you of an even earlier set.

I have used these for a very long time and I enjoy seeing them sitting on my counter where I can actually use and enjoy them. I love having so many older and collectible items around me in my home to enjoy on a daily basis.

In the background, I have a lovely gift from my son and his wife who travel quite a bit. They brought me home the tall coffee or drink mug with a lid with the inscription “This Morning Having Coffee With Her” on it. That was Johnny Cash’s famous answer when asked for his description of paradise.

I have always treasured this item. I believe it was purchased at a Scooter’s restaurant. It's a treasure I love looking at every morning while fixing my own coffee. One of these days I may even use it for my morning coffee but I am so clumsy nowadays that I am afraid I might break it.

You might be able to see the red-handled food chopper, as well. It is a bakelite piece and very collectible today. Again, I use it occasionally but I leave it out on the counter so I can see the red and black items all together.

My photo shows a couple of vintage hammered aluminum trays in the back against the wall. These are fun items to find when you are out looking for things to purchase for your collections. Again, they are very collectible and fun to use occasionally or just for display.

I have a small glass vintage canister with a lid and I keep a few nuts in it or candy pieces for a treat after doing my dishes. Well deserved treat at that.

I am sure I picked all of these items up at other shops and antique shows. Wish we could get a few more of those fun antique shows going again — and maybe there will be more now that our COVID scare is getting better.

When you start looking around your own home and you realize the age of some of your items, I am sure some of them you know right away where they came from and some were just passed down to you a few at a time.

One thing for sure, it is fun if you can kind of keep track — maybe in a small handy notebook lying on a counter somewhere so you could write down bits and pieces of information for your family. I hope my boys and their families will want a few of my pieces, especially anything passed to me from family. I know that when you get your own home set up the way you like it sometimes we don’t have much room for very many other things.

Family is important, though, and we all know that. Hopefully, the very special items, such as jewelry and rings and tablecloths or silverware, will be on a list as a reminder to all of us to make sure they are passed on down to younger family members.

This antiquing business is not easy sometimes. When I first started, I had books on so many different subjects to haul around with me when I went to sales. We didn't have the internet, and I sure could have used it.

The publishers were happy to see me order a lot of collectors books back then. I would study after I put the boys down for bed, and I would search different categories and try to remember what I read the next day or month or year.

A piece of silverware may have been just one out of a 12-piece place setting, but it was special because great-grandma used it every day and it was passed on down. Now you have it, several generations later. That has got to mean something to the heart — and it will truly be a wonderful story to tell over and over.

A quick reminder, though on these vintage and antique kitchen items: Don't put them in the dishwasher. They are so forceful they may wipe off the paint or print on your beautiful plate and dinnerware. Please be careful and look on the back of your items before sticking them into the dishwasher.

I had to learn the hard way — back when the boys were smaller, I did have a dishwasher and I brought home some pretty older dishes and I threw them in the washer for a quick way to get them clean for my cupboards. Needless to say, I am sure you know how I learned my lesson.

They just came out all white and all the painting was gone — no design whatever. Thankfully, they were not very expensive but they were pretty. I am overly cautious now because of that mistake I made many many years ago.

The little wooden box sitting on top of one of the canisters was my great aunt’s recipe box that was given to my dad. Of course my mother used a lot of the wonderful recipes, all written in my great-aunt's beautiful handwriting. That is a very fun and loving treasure that will be passed on down to someone in my family who will enjoy looking through all the fun recipes.

Sometimes some of our best treasures can be a few hand written notes on an old paper sack from a loved one or it might be a special edition of a wonderful book that was read over and over by a special someone in your family. Those treasures are so precious and definitely priceless.

Make sure you make notes of those special family heirlooms so they will be enjoyed for many years to come. Once your family hears the story that goes along with the family item, I am sure it will mean even more to them down the road — and passed on to their children or friends.

Antiques and collectibles have been in my life more than 50 years now. I look around at the CR Rustic Antiques shop here in North Platte, and I see so many things that I have let go or sold as a business, not personal or family items.

I think back and wish maybe I should have kept what I sold way back when. However, if I would have kept it all, I would probably be sleeping on the floor in a great big humungous house if I would have kept it all.

Way back in some of those days, we even had a quonset full of rough furniture and lots of boxes of other fun stuff. I have truly enjoyed my years of antique hunting, buying and reselling.

I've had the most fun, though, when I finally find that one special item I've been looking for for years.

I do feel sorry for my two sons and families when they have to come in and decide what to do with all of my things later. I want to put little notes on special pieces to help them decide if it might be a keeper for them — but have I done it? No, and I probably won’t get to all of it.

I have been determined through my life to try to be a bit more careful and hold on to my stories and pass them on when necessary. I really don’t have many family heirlooms, actually. But the recipe box and a few other items I will treasure always and make sure my kids are aware of them also.

Take care and have a great week ahead. Please stop in and say "Hi" to Corey and Rob at the CR Rustics Antique Mall at 108 E. Fifth St. in North Platte. It is truly a fun and fabulous place to scout out. I just about can guarantee you will find a “keeper” for yourself!. Wishing everyone a beautiful week ahead.