With nicer weather in the forecast, it’s a great time to get outside and hunt for shed antlers. Some white-tailed deer, mule deer and elk have already dropped their antlers and others will be dropping their antlers soon.

The trick to finding sheds is looking for them at the right time of year and looking in places where deer travel. As temperatures rise and the snow melts, it will be easier to find shed antlers.

It’s always fun to take a ride in the country to scout or take a hike in areas where you have permission to go or find some public ground like state recreation areas or wildlife management areas to search for shed antlers.

To find sheds, check the places where deer congregate to feed. I like to comb the outside edges of alfalfa, corn and other fields where deer feed. Finding where deer enter and exit feeding areas may hold sheds.

Scouring fence lines and deer crossings are a good place to begin your search. The impact of hitting the ground when a deer jumps a fence is sometimes enough to make an antler fall off.

Walking a deer trail where deer scratch themselves, lean over to eat, sniff the ground or even get annoyed by the loosening antlers and rub them off with trees or bushes on the trail may lead you to some success in finding sheds. River bottoms can also produce sheds as deer use river bottoms as corridors.

Always gain permission before going on private property.

Finding sheds in thick covered areas can be somewhat difficult because the sheds blend in with their surroundings.

Small mammals also like sheds because they are filled with calcium, and they eat the sheds for their own healthy nutrition.

Antlers are shed and re-grown every year. Antlers begin their growth from two small pedicles on the buck’s head in late winter and into early spring and are usually done growing for the year in late summer around October and November in Nebraska.

Antler development is the fastest growing tissue we know of. When the antler starts growing from the pedicle, it is covered with a thin skin and hair like material called velvet. Within the velvet are small blood vessels that nourish the growing honeycomb-like bone of the antler.

New antlers grow about one-half-inch per day and are somewhat fragile at this stage of development. Injuries to the developing antlers or to the velvet can deform or stop the antler growth and cause non-typical growths or extra points on the antlers. Most bucks will recover from injuries the following year and grow a normal set of antlers.

Leg injuries, mostly from deer-vehicle accidents, can also cause antler deformations. Front leg injuries typically coincide with antler deformations on the same side as the injury. For instance, an injury to the front leg will affect the left antler.

Injuries to a rear leg affect deformations on the opposite side. Severe injuries to a leg can cause deformations to the antler for a few years before making a full recovery. How injuries work scientifically is not really understood but is thought to be associated with nutrients being put toward healing the leg injury instead of antler growth.

Good nutrition is required for deer to grow large pedicles. In most cases the larger the pedicle, the larger the antlers will be.

Healthy deer produce larger antlers; good supplies of protein, calcium and phosphorus help antlers to grow. Even a deer with good genetics needs good nutrition to grow a massive set of antlers. In areas where deer populations are high, good food supplies may be limited.

Age can also affect a buck’s antlers. White-tailed deer reach maturity at about 5 to 8 years of age. The average buck does not reach his maximum development of antlers until this time. Most bucks do not live long enough to achieve this potential antler development.

If more hunters would pass up some of the larger or nicer bucks during hunting seasons and use antlerless tags, the bucks would have many more years to reach maturity and grow larger antlers. This would also aid in lowering the populations so the habitat will stay healthy for good nutrition.

The end of summer finds male deer getting somewhat restless. Hormone levels rise in the bucks, which cause the antlers to stop growing and harden.

The velvet dries as the blood supply is shut off to the antler and bucks begin scraping the velvet from their antlers using bushes and trees.

In late winter and early spring, the male hormone levels decrease and that is when the antlers are shed. A layer of tissue between the antler and the pedicle degenerates. As it breaks down, the antlers loosen and fall off and the whole process starts over again with the re-growth of new, usually larger antlers.

Ice fishing

Even though there is still good ice on many lakes, ice anglers still need to be careful when venturing out on frozen waters.

Be cautious when fishing Interstate 80 lakes as down-stream springs travel from west to east, causing thin ice or open water on the west sides of these lakes.

Larger reservoirs can have fluctuating water levels making ice heaves. These heaves happen when water levels change, which cracks the ice and pushes it over the top of each other. These heaves become unsafe to walk on so use caution.

Don’t fish alone; a second person can help if trouble arises. Wear ice cleats on your boots to avoid slipping and falling and bring a personal flotation device with 50 feet of rope tied to it if someone falls through.

Tie two large nails or screw drivers to a length of cord or purchase ice spikes and carry them around your neck. If you fall through, use the spikes as hand holds to help you onto solid ice once, on the ice, roll or crawl to safety instead of standing up.

Test-drill holes or use an ice spud about every 10 yards to check ice thickness while working your way across a body of water to test ice thickness.

Stay away from open water and never go onto ice that is adjacent to running streams and spillways. Stay clear of trees and logs that stick up through the ice as they store heat from the sun and will weaken the ice around them.

It takes three to four inches of ice to support a single angler. Five to six inches will hold several anglers. Slush ice is only about one-half as strong as clear ice, so double the minimum thickness requirements in these conditions.

Keep warm with an ice shelter and small portable heaters. Always dress in layers to keep warm. An under layer of sweat-wicking material followed by a layer of wool-blend or fleece clothing as a second layer and a third layer of water and windproof coats and pants will keep you warm. Don’t forget good socks and boots, hats, baklavas and gloves.