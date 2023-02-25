Why even bother to garden for birds, you might ask? Well, for one thing, many bird species are dwindling in numbers.

By establishing a bird sanctuary in your backyard, you and your family will attract a variety of birds. In addition, it is fun to garden for the birds.

The joy of attracting birds to your backyard is open to everyone, and creating a garden that welcomes birds is a relatively simple task.

You can attract birds by planting a variety of trees, shrubs and flowers that provide good nesting sites, winter shelter, places to hide from predators and natural year-round food supplies.

Following are the types of plants that are important for creating a good bird habitat.

Conifers

Conifers are evergreen trees and shrubs that include pines, spruces, firs, arborvitae, junipers, cedars and yews. They bear leaves throughout the year and offer a good source of berries, seed-filled cones, sap and buds.

These plants are important as escape cover, winter shelter and summer nesting and breeding sites. In the very cold regions, dense evergreens shelter birds and actually insulate them from frigid temperatures and icy winds. In hot areas, birds get protection from the sun and heat. In the spring, the same cover provides nesting places for them.

Grasses and legumes

Grasses and legumes can provide cover for ground nesting birds — especially if the area is not mowed during the nesting season. Some grasses and legumes provide seeds as well.

Use native grasses as accent plants and in wildlife meadows as native grasses provide seeds for the birds to eat. If you’re not worried about a few weeds, leave a patch of ground somewhere out of the way where you don’t mow and native sparrows will line up to eat the weed seeds.

Are you tired of raking all those leaves up in the fall? Then leave some on the ground for a change. Insects are attracted to leaf litter, and you’ll be feeding lots of birds by leaving the leaves right where they are.

Nectar-producing plants

Nectar -producing plants are very popular for attracting hummingbirds and orioles. Flowers with tubular red corollas are especially attractive to hummingbirds.

Other trees, shrubs, vines and flowers can also provide nectar for hummingbirds. Examples for our area include coral bells, trumpet creeper, red yucca, and scarlet sage.

Summer-fruiting plants

This category includes plants that produce fruits or berries from May through August. Among birds that can be attracted to these types of plants in the summer are brown thashers, robins, thrushes, chickadees, wrens, bluebirds, woodpeckers, orioles and cardinals.

Examples of summer-fruiting plants are various species of cherry, chokecherry, honeysuckle, raspberry, serviceberry, blackberry, blueberry, grape, mulberry, plum and elderberry.

Fall-fruiting plants

This landscape component includes shrubs and vines whose fruits are ripe in the fall. These foods are important both for migratory birds which build up fat reserves prior to migration and as a food source for non-migratory species that need to enter the winter season in good physical condition.

Fall-fruiting plants include dogwoods, mountain ash, winter-berries, cotoneasters and buffalo-berries.

Winter-fruiting plants

Winter-fruiting plants are those whose fruits remain attached to the plants long after they ripen in the fall. Many are not palatable until they have frozen and thawed numerous times.

Examples are glossy black chokecherry, Siberian and “red-splendor” crabapple, snowberry, bittersweet, sumacs, American high bush cranberry, Virginia creeper and Chinaberry.

Nut and acorn plants

These include oaks, hickories, buckeyes, chestnuts, butternuts, walnuts and hazels. The meats of broken nuts and acorns are eaten by a variety of birds. These plants also provide good nesting habitat.

Perennial and

annual plants

A yard or garden filled with a wide selection of perennials and annual flowers will also provide essential food for birds.

Perennials that can be counted on as food sources for birds include asters, chrysanthemums, cone flowers, coreopsis, goldenrod, milkweed, penstemon, salvia, sedum and verbena.

All-purpose annuals that are good food sources consist of bachelor’s buttons, cleome, cosmos, flowering tobacco, marigolds, sunflowers and zinnias.

And what if you have only a small yard without many well established trees and shrubs? You can still attract birds by planting a few containers of flowers or by adding a few hanging baskets on your deck or patio.

Whether tiny, huge or somewhere in between, the haven you create will entice and welcome birds. They will come to your garden month by month, season by season, all year round.

Backyard bird watching can be very entertaining and relaxing in the winter months. The wildlife in one’s backyard provides excitement with many different types of birds flying to feeders on a regular basis.

Place the feeders where they can be easily viewed from indoors. Black oil sunflower seed and suet provide energy to help birds through these cold winter nights.

Keep in mind that different bird species have different feeding requirements. Some prefer a hanging feeder while others require a tray feeder.

Maintain the feeders by keeping them clean so that the birds are protected from the spread of disease by moldy seed.

Children also enjoy watching the birds and their antics.

It is important to provide water for the birds in winter. A birdbath heater works well in our garden to provide water for the birds, even on the coldest winter days. Providing fresh water in the winter to birds can make the difference between survival and the alternative.

Be mindful of the importance of protecting our wildlife and their environment. Provide food, water and protection for birds and insects. Remember that the life we see in spring and summer is often living within the fallen leaves and hollow stems left behind in fall and winter.

For additional information on horticulture, birding or the Master Gardener program please contact Nebraska Extension, West Central Research, Education and Extension Center at 308-532-2683.