Julie Jacobson: Pumpkins are more than just a decoration

With the coming of fall, our attention turns to pumpkins. Not only are they used for decorations, but they are very nutritious and versatile when it comes to preparing them for our family and friends.

Did you know that pumpkins, a member of the squash family, are a healthy source of nutrients, including fiber?

This versatile fall fruit is a great source of vitamin A as well as being low in calories and fat. Vitamin A will help improve your vision (especially in dim light), skin health and heart health. Vitamin A also helps keep your immune system strong.

One cup of pumpkin contains 200% of your daily vitamin A needs and you’ll get about three grams of fiber for only 49 calories.

When choosing a pumpkin, look for ones that are fully ripe and a deep orange color (for most varieties). When thumping a pumpkin, you should hear a deep hollow sound and the shell of the pumpkin should be firm. A longer stem of at least three to four inches increases the length of time the pumpkin will last.

Pumpkins come in many varieties. There are miniature versions that are often used for decorations, varieties perfect for carving that Halloween jack-o-lantern, and certain varieties that are grown to use for cooking and baking.

While most of us think of eating pumpkin in a pie, pureed pumpkin can be used in many recipes. If using canned pumpkin, buy just the pumpkin, not the pumpkin pie mix.

Try adding it to muffin, quick breads and pancake batter. Search and you will find recipes for pumpkin soup which can be served in the pumpkin shell.

I enjoy the pumpkin puree in making homemade pasta, risotto or savory rice dishes this time of year. Don’t forget those pumpkin seeds. Separate them from the inside guts of a pumpkin while you’re carving it out. You can roast them for a tasty, healthy snack. They are delicious topping off your garden salad or add a nice crunch to casseroles, pasta or soup.

Pumpkin seeds need to be rinsed and layered on a baking sheet. You can spray pan and seeds with olive oil then season them with a variety of spices and herbs — try cinnamon for a sweet treat or Cajun, taco, or garlic seasoning for a spicy snack. Bake at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for about one hour, stirring occasionally.

Julie’s favorite pumpkin spice bread

This recipe is more than 50 years old and tastes like pumpkin pie without the crust!

Ingredients

3 cups sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

4 eggs, lightly beaten

1 can (15 ounces) solid-pack pumpkin

3-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1/2 cup water

In a large bowl, combine sugar, oil and eggs. Add pumpkin and mix well. Combine the flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking powder, cloves and allspice; add to the pumpkin mixture alternately with water, beating well after each addition. At this time you may add special ingredients like chocolate chips, pecans, walnuts or just enjoy it plain.

Pour into two greased 9-inch-by-5-inch. loaf pans. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 60 to 65 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in pans 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Enjoy a taste of fall and all of the many fruits and veggies available during this time of year. Don’t forget to visit that pumpkin patch.

