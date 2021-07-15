Junebug
Meet #Junebug, available for adoption through Fur the Love of PAWS Rescue! Junebug came to us a couple weeks ago... View on PetFinder
“We’ve had so many people asking, ‘When is the theater coming back?’” said Bridgette Thompson, the Platte River Mall's property operations manager.
Brian Stute was at the rear of his trailer at a grain elevator in Wauneta, Nebraska, when another semi rolled down a slope and pinned him.
The proud, lifetime North Platte resident was an avid sports fan, husband to LaRae, father of Gary and Kris, U.S. Army veteran, coach, beer-league softball enthusiast, umpire, coach, avid sports fan and all-around great guy.
Citizens question officials’ assurances that proposed Sustainable Beef plant location wouldn’t flood
Officials with the Chamber and City of North Platte have said there won't be flooding issues if Sustainable Beef builds its plant in the city's old lagoon, but a resident who lives nearby sees it differently.
With one season of college hoops left, Nebraska presented the 'right situation' for ASU transfer Alonzo Verge
- Updated
The Huskers picked up a commitment from high-scoring Arizona State transfer guard Alonzo Verge on Thursday morning.
A 34-year-old North Platte man is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, one for each alleged victim in the case.
“We’ve had some interest over the years and never really found candidates,” said Anthony Messineo, Valentino’s vice president, in a phone interview on Tuesday. “Initially we’d meet and talk and nothing ever happened.”
- Updated
North Platte Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Trimble said the driver appeared to lose control of the vehicle as the individual pulled into a parking spot in front of the building.
Also Monday, Amber M. Araujo, 34, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of obstructing a police officer. Araujo was part of a three-hour standoff on the 1400 block of Burlington Boulevard in March.
Employees of a Burger King in Lincoln turned in their two-week notices and changed a sign outside the restaurant to read "We all quit."