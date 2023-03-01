Kara Hahn, Jefferson Elementary School Counselor, was selected as the 2023 Nebraska School Counselor of The Year on Feb. 23 in Lincoln.

In the fall, Hahn was s named the Elementary School Counselor of the year for the Nebraska School Counselor Association. Along with a plaque and a $200 stipend, that award allowed her to be entered as a candidate for the 2023 overall Nebraska School counselor of the year.

North Platte Public Schools Superintendent Todd Rhodes said Hahn is an invaluable North Platte Public Schools team member.

“Mrs. Hahn exemplifies character with a student-centered approach to educational principals." Rhodes said. "Mrs. Hahn shares a caring attitude with everyone she interacts with. She is never afraid to step in and assist when others are in need."

Hahn will serve as the Nebraska School Counselor of the Year until February 2024. Additionally, she will visit Washington, D.C., next February to represent Nebraska nationally.