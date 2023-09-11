Keep North Platte Lincoln County Beautiful, the City of North Platte and Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy are hosting a tire collection event from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5-6 or until the threshold of 250 tons is met.

Up to 10 tires can be turned in at the North Platte Transfer Station located at 3320 W. North Lake Road near Lake Maloney, according to a press release.

Only 10 tires per load will be accepted from Lincoln County and surrounding counties free of charge. No rims will be taken. Once the 250-ton threshold is met, the event will be closed. Tire businesses are not allowed to drop off at this event.

For more information, contact Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful at 308-534-8100.