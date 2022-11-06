Keeping this promise won’t help rural areas

Regardless of who wins the Legislative District 42 race, our region’s guaranteed all-Republican Unicameral delegation will agree with each other on at least one 2023 issue.

Both Mike Jacobson and Chris Bruns have signed pledges to back changing the Legislature’s rules to abolish secret ballots when they vote for speaker and chairs of Unicameral committees.

Teresa Ibach, who is unopposed in District 44, also signed the pledge. So have Sens. Tom Brewer and Steve Erdman, our region’s two returning senators.

With deep respect to all of them, this no-secret-ballot pledge is one they all ought to break.

Proponents say secret voting (albeit done in open session) for Unicameral leadership belies the transparency of the one-house, officially no-party system that McCook’s U.S. Sen. George W. Norris promoted and Nebraska voters adopted in 1934.

But remember who lost that election: the two major parties.

They’ve never reconciled themselves to losing their grip on which bills could and couldn’t be considered when either controlled either of the pre-1937 Legislature’s two houses.

Under open voting for leadership, the parties will know who senators voted for — making it far easier to punish lawmakers who cross party lines.

But that’s not even our key concern.

It’s the urban-rural divide, in which Democrats enjoy their greatest strength in Lincoln and Omaha and the GOP dominates the rest of the state.

We’re all frustrated with some urban senators’ filibusters on property taxes, state school aid, abortion and the like.

But not every bill is controversial. In fact, most aren’t.

They deal with nuts-and-bolts fixes to workaday issues. Or new ideas to help all or parts of Nebraska thrive.

These ought not be held hostage to the whims of partisan politics, as they often were when Norris — a westerner — pushed to abolish one house and kick both parties out of the other.

Let’s recall North Platte’s 2021 effort to win state matching funds to develop industrial rail parks.

The bill passed 49-0. Every one of the 49 senators — urban, rural, Republican, Democrat — agreed it made sense.

But what if, as a consequence of open leadership ballots, urban Democratic senators are told by their party to oppose any bill pushed by rural Republicans?

Western Nebraska will have just five senators next year, down from six. Maybe Republicans over the years will continue to elect enough urban senators for an overall majority. But maybe not.

If the Unicameral comes under overt partisan control and rural issues become purely identified with Republicans, the day will come when rural issues will be routinely tossed aside.

That isn’t yet the case in Nebraska. It’s still possible, as the unanimous rail-park vote showed, for rural senators to persuade urban ones to back one or another bill on matters vital to us.

We urge our senators to recognize that only the parties will win open leadership elections. Not rural Nebraskans.