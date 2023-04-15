The Kevin Kennedy Hero Run honors Kevin Kennedy, who was known as a hero to all who knew and loved him.

His Daughter, Mary-Ellen, spoke at the memorial ceremony prior to the race.

"I want to say thank you," she said to the crowd of gatherers. "My dad loved today, he loved this race. He loved this community, he loved his country and above all, he loved god."

Two races took place on Saturday. One was a 5k circumnavigating Interstate lake. One lap around it is approximate to a mile, so runners had to round it three times.

The second race was a 1 mile "villain chase." Kids dressed up as superheroes and chased villains, who looked suspiciously similar to Lincoln County Detention Center staff and race volunteers around the lake, trying to catch them. At the end of the race, police and officers from the detention center rounded up the villains and hauled them off in a paddy wagon, presumably to jail.

The run is part of the Platte River Fitness Series Community Health Initiative. Throughout the year, the Fitness Series sponsors runs with charity proceeds going toward various nonprofit community-driven organizations.

The Hero Run proceeds went to Court Appointed Special Advocates, an organization that supports and promotes court-appointed advocates for children connected to the court system.

Check in with facebook.com/platteriverfitness for updates on upcoming races offered around the North Platte area.