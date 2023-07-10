GRAND ISLAND — A Hershey native has been promoted to a vice president role at Central Community College.

Dr. Beth Klitz was named vice president of student success and enrollment management at CCC on Monday. She most recently served as the collegewide dean of student success.

Klitz has been with CCC for more than 25 years and has supervised multiple aspects of student services, including enrollment management, financial aid, residence life and athletics.

She worked for six years as the regional director for extended learning services working with early college programming and emergency medical technician/nursing assistant/medication aide coordination.

Klitz also served as associate dean of instruction and associate dean of students.

“I have great confidence in the experience and leadership of Dr. Klitz as proven through decades of service to Central Community College students and peers, both on and off campus,” said CCC President Dr. Matt Gotschall.

Klitz is certified by the Association of Title IX Administrators in multiple levels of civil rights regulations, incident management systems, student conduct administration and higher education risk management.

Active in the community, she has served as a board member for Columbus Community Hospital, president of the Platte County Convention and Visitors Bureau and on numerous Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce committees.

“I look forward to continuing to support the dedicated staff and students at CCC’s campuses and centers, with the paramount goal of enhancing the lives of students through education and advancing the success of our communities throughout our 25-county service area,” said Klitz.

Originally from Hershey, Klitz earned bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She is a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus and volunteers as a youth baseball coach.