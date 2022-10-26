Knights advance in Region IX tourney with four-set win over Southeast CC

The regular season did not go the way the Knights had hoped.

But the start of the postseason did on Wednesday night.

The host North Platte Community College volleyball team advanced in the Region IX tournament with a four-set win over Southeast Community College in an opening-round matchup at McDonald-Belton gymnasium.

Scores were 25-20, 25-19, 24-26, 25-16.

"Our message at the beginning of the week was that what is done, is done," Knights coach Alexa McCall said. "We've had our fair share of battles this year but the most important one is the one we're walking into this week. We showed a ton of determination in practice on Monday and Tuesday and that helped us out."

The Knights, who were 7-26 in the regular season, travel to top-seeded Central Community College on Saturday. Central beat the Knights in both previous matchups this season.

Morgan Ramsey and Vanessa Wood led the Knights with 13 and 12 kills, respectively.

Ramsey, a second-year player, returned to the court just weeks after she dislocated her right shoulder. Her swinging arm was braced against the Storm and McCall said her playing time was reduced a bit to make Ramsey, "as effective as we could knowing her limitations (with the injury).

"She's worked her butt off (in rehab)," McCall said of Ramsey. "We've had some injuries (on the team) that we've had to battle through and I think we''ve had other kids step up and push each other (during the season) that made us still be effective."

The Knights controlled the first two sets but fell behind in the third by scores of 21-9 and 24-15. NPCC fought off nine set points to tie the set at 24-24 before the Storm (9-28) closed it out.

"I think what we won was momentum," McCall said. "Coming out of that second time out, that's what we wanted to fight for. Whitney (Chintala) did a great job of serving and I think our defense was the story of our game tonight and what made us successful. That's what we showed and it kind of got us back (with momentum).

"That was our message going into the fourth (set), that we can't dig ourselves holes like that and expect to win," McCall said. "I just thought collectively the kids just did a good job of not letting the ball hit the floor on our side tonight and that gave us opportunities on offense."

The teams split the first dozen points in the fourth set before the Knights rolled off 10 of the next 11. Southeast got as close as six points late before Wood closed out the match with a kill.

It earned the Knights a third opportunity against Central.

"Central is a solid team and they have beat us twice," McCall said. "The challenge is making sure we put our best effort out there (on Saturday). I believe we have what it takes, it's just a matter of putting things together."