Knights open season with road win over Cloud County

CONCORDIA, Kan. — North Platte Community College men’s basketball opened the 2022-23 campaign with a 68-56 win over Cloud County Community College Tuesday.

In the opening minutes of the first half, the Knights jumped out to a four-point lead after Ramiah Adedigba connected on a 3-pointer. The Knights and Thunderbirds continued to trade buckets, but five straight points from Antwone Gonzales pushed the Knights lead to 15-7.

Cloud County trimmed the deficit to three inside the final nine minutes of the half, but North Platte had the answer. A faceup jumper by Kayden Crosby quickly halted the swing in momentum, igniting a 6-2 burst which stretched the lead back to seven. North Platte would hang on to a six-point lead for a 30-24 score at the break.

Adedigba connected on a long-range jumper to open the second half for the Knights, but a quick 5-2 run by Cloud County narrowed the deficit to five with 17:39 to play.

The Knights pushed the lead to 12 with a Bruce Carpenter lay-in, and a tight defense over the next 10 minutes helped North Platte to a 55-42 lead midway through. Clutch free throw shooting down the stretch sealed the victory.

Adedigba finished the night with 29 points on 12-of-21 shooting from the field. Crosby led the Knights on the boards, finishing the game with eight rebounds in thirty-four minutes of action.

North Platte (1-0) will hit the road this weekend for back-to-back games against Region IX opponents in Wyoming. The Knights open the weekend with an 8:30 p.m. tip at Eastern Wyoming College.

Women's team falls to Cloud Co.

The North Platte Community College women’s basketball team opened the season with a 82-42 loss to Cloud County.

The Knights fell behind early trailing by seven in the opening minutes of the first quarter. A Samantha Riggles jumper off an inbound gave the Knights their first basket of the season. The Thunderbirds went back to work and managed to stretch their lead to 13 at 20-7 by the end of the opening quarter.

In the second quarter, the Thunderbird lead ballooned to 19, before a 14-6 Knights run, capped by a Riggles layup, narrowed the deficit to 11. Cloud County halted the momentum on a 3-pointer to stretch their lead to 36-22 at halftime.

Riggles connected on a turnaround jumper in the opening seconds of the third quarter, as the deficit was trimmed to 12.

The Cloud County offense once again responded as their lead grew to 28 by the mid point of the third. The Knights temporarily halted the momentum with a 3 by Noel Warrior, but the Cloud County offensive attack never cooled off as they took a 61-34 lead at the end of the third.

The Knights offense was quiet in the fourth quarter, scoring just one field goal. Cloud County continued to add to their lead down the stretch.

Riggles paced the Knights with 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field. Reece Halley was the top rebounder collecting seven rebounds to accompany her six points.

North Platte (0-1) will look to rebound with a 6:30 p.m. tip at Eastern Wyoming on Friday.