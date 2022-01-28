Koral
Koral is available for Adoption through Fur the Love of PAWS Rescue. (Read full bio for how to adopt and... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
The female African elephant calf was named by a family who won the naming rights at the zoo's fundraiser. The calf is nursing and growing and currently weighs 183 pounds.
The Lincoln County commissioners voted Monday not to reappoint Carla O’Dell as highway superintendent.
No one had been arrested as of Saturday afternoon, with investigations ongoing, according to a media release by North Platte Police Chief Steve Reeves.
Wagner has been a critic of the district over the past couple of years because of its mask requirements for students.
Watch now: 'It's been an adventure': North Platte animal control officer has encountered just about every animal you can think of
- Updated
For nearly five years, North Platte Animal Control Officer Albert Simants has patrolled North Platte, helping not just our furry friends, but also goats, cows, horses, pigs ... and bats.
In 1894, Perkins County residents began work on an ill-fated South Platte River canal from Ovid, Colorado, into Nebraska, the remnants of which can be seen today, if you know where to look.
A 23-year-old North Platte man is charged with two felonies in connection with a shooting Friday night at the Money Train Skill Arcade.
“It’s something I felt Nebraska should have dealt with for a long time,” says Kent Miller, the longtime Twin Platte Natural Resources general manager said about Nebraska asserting its water rights in a 1923 compact with Colorado.
Bringing Lee Bird Field into North Platte can be done while accommodating nearby hunting and agricultural activities, Planning Commission memb…
- Updated
The Nebraska veteran guard spoke about player accountability during an hourlong radio appearance, which led to a chat between player and coach.