Larry Kuhlman died on Nov. 18, 2021, but his legacy will continue through funds donated from his estate to the North Platte American Legion baseball program.

The youth program will receive $370,000 from the Kuhlman funds to be used for scholarships and improvements to Bill Wood Field. On Monday, he will be honored at 5 p.m. before the FNBO Nationals seniors and juniors doubleheader baseball games.

Kuhlman was involved in the American Legion baseball program as a youngster, as well as FFA, where he served as Nebraska State President.

“He was a very big fan of baseball,” Char Kuhlman, his widow said. “He grew up playing baseball and he loved it. He has many friends and many coaches that he appreciated and there are a lot of people that remember him playing baseball.”

An article Larry saved in a memory book from the 1960s, no exact date was saved on the article, said “A booming home run by shortstop Larry Kuhlman with two out in the eleventh inning gave the North Platte Junior Legion a 5-4 win over McCook.”

Another article in the Telegraph-Bulletin from June 17, 1964, said Kuhlman and two teammates nailed a Kearney runner at third base to preserve a 7-4 comeback win.

Kuhlman founded New Tek Manufacturing and Sunco Farm Equipment with business partner Dave Long and two others.

“It’s a manufacturing plant,” Char said, “but it’s more of an assembly plant. They assemble agricultural planter attachments.”

Lynn Stockall, who heads up the youth baseball Hall of Fame committee, said Kuhlman will be inducted into the Hall at Monday’s celebration, along with two others.