Letter to the Editor: Good reasons not to restrict mail-in voting

Good reasons not to restrict mail-in voting

An open letter to Sen. Mike Jacobson, 42nd District:

I read with dismay the article in the Jan. 11 edition of the North Platte Telegraph about LB 228 that state Sen. Steve Erdman sponsored. The bill pertains to voting in Nebraska. According to the article, mail-in ballots would be limited to a few military and nursing-home residents.

Several years ago, while my husband was still working as an engineer for the UPRR, voting by mail became an option. This was a great opportunity for rail workers (as well as over-the-road truckers) since he often was not able to vote if his job put him on the other end of his run on the railroad on voting day.

Since then, my husband and I have regularly availed ourselves of the opportunity to vote by mail; we don’t have to fight the weather or the lines at the voting booth.

Further, I understand it is cheaper for the counties to do exclusively mail-in ballots for special elections. Surely cost should be a factor when considering your vote.

I believe Sen. Erdman is concerned with voter fraud; I have read there are occasions when voters received two ballots in the mail, or a deceased person received a ballot. However, this seems rare in Nebraska. Our Lincoln County clerk seems to be very efficient and diligent in her duties; I would guess most county clerks in Nebraska are also diligent and careful.

Please think twice about voting for this bill; consider the cost as well as the needs of older citizens and the rail workers of Nebraska. Vote NO on LB 228.

Georgia Nelms, North Platte