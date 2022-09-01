Letter to the editor: GOP-dominated Legislature doesn't serve everyone

GOP-dominated Legislature doesn’t serve everyone

I applaud state Sen. Mike Jacobson for his Aug. 18 column for identifying day care and early learning as two areas that must be addressed in Nebraska’s upcoming 2023 legislative session.

However, I am dismayed that a senator in Nebraska’s nonpartisan unicameral Legislature apparently did not know that those two topics are integral parts of President Joe Biden’s 2021 “Build Back Better” plan. (White House, July 22: “Fact Sheet: How the Build Back Better Plan Will Create a Better Future for Young Americans.”)

Not surprisingly, to support the anti-Biden agenda, no Republican U. S. senators voted in support of Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan. (Breitbart, Nov. 19: “Republicans unanimously oppose Build Back Better Act after historic Kevin McCarthy speech.”)

As opposed to serving all of Nebraskan’s current, constantly changing demographics or diverse “local interests” as George Norris, the father of Nebraska’s Unicameral, envisioned, this apparent lack of knowledge is a microcosmic example of Nebraska’s single-party-dominated lawmaking body that is guided by its being conjoined to the past, loathing for change and aversion for critical thinking, all in Charles Herbster’s words, “To promote conservative values ‘To Make Nebraska’s Good Life Great.’”

Obviously disinterested in serving Nebraska’s constantly changing, diverse “local interest,” a Republican legislative majority is hoping to force all Nebraskans to live under the Republican Party’s archaic national agenda. (Lincoln Journal Star, Aug. 27: “New Nebraska Republican leader aims for filibuster-proof legislative majority.”)

ESPN staffer Bill Connelly wrote, “When you cannot escape the past, it’s impossible to effectively plan for the future.”

Alvin Guenther, Dunbar