Letter to the Editor: Hoyt understands public service

I've been friends with Bill Hoyt since high school.

We served together at the McCook Police Department where he was my detective and my firearms instructor. He would drop everything to help protect our community. One time, I was fighting a knife-wielding would-be murderer at 2 a.m. and Bill showed up off-duty to help.

We also served together as fire and ambulance volunteers. I was happy he was with me while fighting a fire on the interior of a building, where a propane tank blew and nearly killed us both. Incidents like this and hundreds of others are the real test of moral character.

I understand his opponent was paying close attention in lawyer school when they taught mud slinging, but I haven't seen or heard anything that would suggest he understands volunteerism or public service. Please join me in voting for Bill Hoyt for NPPD District 4.

Howard Brawdy, McCook