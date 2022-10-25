Letter to the Editor: Jacobson 'a champion of freedom and prosperity'

Sen. Mike Jacobson leads with respectful and articulate consistency. Since he started NebraskaLand Bank 24 years ago, he has been committed to public service in west central Nebraska. He demonstrates a capacity to listen carefully, thoughtfully consider different points of view and make sound decisions while never compromising his convictions. Jacobson continues to support strategic improvement in economic development, education (arts, athletics, and scholarships), health care, housing and workforce opportunities.

Since Mike Jacobson’s appointment as senator of District 42 in February 2022, his transformative leadership and effective teamwork with senators across Nebraska have helped lower taxes, decreased government regulation and advanced economic prosperity. Jacobson’s legislative acumen specifically led to increased fiscal support of the Hershey rail park and Sustainable Beef ventures.

If elected on Nov. 8, Jacobson will continue to be a champion of freedom and prosperity. Strong leadership, flexibility and a thriving work force play key roles in these challenging times. Jacobson will respectfully listen and personally advocate for vibrant agri-business, South Platte River waterway rights and railroad supply chain strength. Sen. Mike Jacobson (competent, courageous, and kind) has my vote for Nebraska's unicameral Legislature, District 42!

Molly O’Holleran, North Platte