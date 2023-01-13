Letter to the Editor: Job's Daughters thankful for help with fundraiser

Job’s Daughters thankful for help with fundraiser
The businesses in North Platte continue to work together for the betterment of our community and organization’s.
A heartfelt thank you is going out to Cindy and her staff at Mead Lumber for their assistance in making our greenery fundraiser a success. Bethel No. 4 is grateful for your assistance in getting the greenery available to our daughters, and we couldn’t have done it without your help.
We value the help you have given us!
Robin Brown, North Platte
Council Member, Bethel No. 4 Job’s Daughters