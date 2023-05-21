As a veteran, I believe the transition to clean energy is essential to our national strength and prosperity. I’m baffled to see Sen. Joe Manchin attacking the Inflation Reduction Act. This bill finally gave our country the tools to tackle the climate crisis and move our economy forward into the future.

The Inflation Reduction Act has already created more than 140,000 jobs in clean energy, manufacturing, transportation and building efficiency. Over the following decade, experts say the number of new jobs will exceed 9million. Since veterans are overrepresented in the clean energy sector, growth in this industry means more of us will have high-quality jobs with good wages. That’s important for our veteran community since many former service members are unemployed or stuck working low-wage jobs.

With the Inflation Reduction Act doing so much good, I was shocked to see Manchin denouncing the bill he voted for as “radical” and “a betrayal.” Sen. Manchin has also been indicating he might run for president in 2024. If that explains his change of tone, I can say he won’t be winning my vote by attacking veteran jobs and trying to move our country backward.

Moises Montalvo, Ogallala