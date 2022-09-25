Letter to the Editor: Meat in school lunches helps fuel students

Students in our country’s largest school district, New York City public schools, return to class this month and a major food group will be absent from their cafeteria meals every Monday and Friday — meat.

As a product of Nebraska public schools, I’m grateful our state recognizes the nutritional value animal protein provides growing children by keeping meat on school menus.

Growing up on my family’s ranch, beef has been a staple of my diet since I was a young girl. Beef has provided my body with the nourishment required to win the Class D 3200-meter state championship as a student at the Nebraska State Track and Field Meet.

It’s unfortunate that some kids are being denied access to this high-quality protein that fuels strong minds and bodies.

According to the most recent Dietary Guidelines for Americans, teens fall short on key nutrients such as iron, B6 and B12 that are found in animal protein. These nutrient deficiencies are particularly concerning given the significant development that happens during this life stage.

A peer-reviewed study by the CDC says iron deficiency is the world’s most common nutritional deficiency and it’s on the rise. Iron deficiency can affect cognition, memory, and motor development — potentially inhibiting students’ ability to learn and perform well.

Beef is a food source critical to reversing iron deficiency and it provides essential nutrients like vitamins B6 and B12.

Thank you to Nebraska public schools for putting the health and development of kids first by keeping meat on school lunch menus.

Natalie Jones, Stapleton