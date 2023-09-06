As I was touring the local, shady, and thankfully flat, Ogallala cemetery on my bicycle I was somewhat surprised to see a respected, former teaching colleague of mine and it was easy to pull over and have a short conversation. Being retired educators, the question "What do you think about the petition to repeal LB 753?" (parochial school scholarships to needy students and tax breaks to donors) was a surefire question that came up quickly. My acquaintance's immediate answer was "Every student should be able to attend a private school."

It was not my intention to argue, and I also partially agreed with their statement, so I just changed the subject while asking myself the questions "But who should be responsible for paying for this education?" and "Should scholarships funded by tax credits be used to shore up and support non-taxpaying Christian churches?" Should tax dollars pay for education that requires students to attend mandatory religion courses and possibly indoctrinates them on a particular sect? And won't those dollar-for-dollar tax credits afforded to donors steal revenue from Nebraska's tax coffers that were earmarked for public education?

And finally, I silently recalled and kept to myself the claim I had heard about this scholarship program empowering parents to send their children to schools that "fit the students' and family needs." Yeah, as if these sectarian schools are flexible and willing to take our bullied and battered, our disciplinary nightmares, our social misfits and recluses, our LGBT students and children with mental and physical health issues. Or instead, would these "private" schools (only a handful are non-sectarian) use their autonomy to be more selective, even discriminatory, to insure a certain level of elitism is maintained? Yes, many parents cling to the idea that parochial schools are superior to what former Gov. Pete Ricketts demeaningly referred to as "government" schools. So the question remains: Will there be checks and balances to guarantee fairness in the admission of special needs students, or, would only preferred insiders be considered ?

And the moral of the story? You never know what Nebraska Republicans will turn this sketchy scenario into if the bill is not repealed. Maybe it's best to let the people decide its fate.

Ron Holscher, Ogallala