Questions senators should be asking

Senators need to ask themselves these questions about their own lives. Are you thankful your parents chose life for you? I am thankful every day that my parents chose life for me. They were teens, unmarried and could have made a different decision. They chose responsibility, married, had me and eventually 10 more. I cannot imagine life without even one of my siblings. Did your parents, senators, make the right choice when they chose life for you?

So how about “gender affirming”? Dr. Wendy Hasson, medical director for the pediatric ICU at Randall Children’s Hospital in Portland, Oregon, wrote an article about underage drinking. Just a small note from that article: “Look at alcohol’s effect on a child’s developing brain. It’s helpful to realize that the human brain continues to grow and develop until age 25.” Maybe that’s why legal drinking age is 21. Deciding to drink alcohol is one thing, but to change the gender they were born with is another matter.

And be prepared to take financial responsibility for the life of that child you took responsibility from the parents. I am just asking, where is the common sense in these legislative bills?

Patti Bousquet, Ogallala