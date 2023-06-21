On behalf of the volleyball program at North Platte Community College, we would like to thank businesses and individuals who purchased “Sweet Saloon” cinnamon rolls during Nebraskaland Days. Money raised supplements our volleyball scholarship program.

We want to thank the administration of North Platte Community College for supporting our fundraising project during Nebraskaland Days.

We would like to thank the administration of North Platte Catholic Schools and business owners of Sports Shoppe, Do-It Center and Westfield Pharmacy for allowing us to use their facility for baking or pickup sites.

We would also like to thank Hiland Dairy and Gary’s Super Foods for their generous donation of product to this year’s fundraiser. Your support is greatly appreciated!

The following supportersLinda Guenin, Clancy Hammond, Gia Zarek, Lori Mau, Vicki Hopping, Colleen May, Sally Thalken, Deb Wurl, Kylie Wroot, Kathy Wroot, Sydney Mullin, Erica Hopping, Tammy Viter, Doris Howard, Donna Raska, Karen Matthies and Mary Collins who put in long hours preparing and baking the rolls. Their interest and desire in supporting our program is valued and very much appreciated.

Lastly, we appreciate the opportunity to be a part of the Nebraskaland Days celebration. We are thankful for the community showing us support!

Alexa McCall, NPCC head volleyball coach