Letter to the Editor: Untrustworthy bureaucracies and unwise policies

There are those in our society who abuse others, but the FBI? Special Counsel John Durham reported the Bureau had a Russian source (Igor Danchenko) for the bogus Steele dossier paid for by Hillary Clinton to try to frame Donald Trump and his supporters. They had him on the payroll for three years though they knew he lied to them.

The Bureau under James Comey and Andrew McCabe had their share of rogue agents who tried to ruin an elected president. Then in the last election the Bureau hid info on Hunter Biden's laptop which may have affected the election. Of course big tech played along.

Today Director Christopher Wray inspires little faith for improvement. I speak also of other top bureaucrats that agent whistleblowers are complaining about. A democracy shouldn't have a weaponized FBI or an armed IRS (bought $700,000 of ammo in '22).

The Green Fiends want open borders. It is claimed Venezuela is cleaning out their jails and sending them our way to join the millions of others crossing the border.

The Green New Dealers closed the Keystone Pipeline, which could produce nearly a million barrels of oil daily. One Biden official admitted that is a better way than trains and trucks. Victor Hanson believes we have a less competitive energy at a greater cost as a result.

Yes, folks, we have problems. We can hope midterm elections will help.

Dennis Beavers, Cozad