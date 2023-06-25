As Nebraskans, we recognize the value of strong schools in educating our kids and boosting our rural communities, but supporting our public education system already takes the biggest share of our property tax bills. Now LB 753, a school voucher program passed by lawmakers, will redirect public tax dollars to support private education.

A recent editorial (“Say ‘no thanks’ to petitions to repeal LB 753,” June 18) misses the point. Voucher programs like LB 753 ask already strapped taxpayers to fund two education systems, the public schools that are the center of activity in Nebraska communities and the private schools that operate in only six of the 27 counties west of North Platte.

The editorial notes that public schools are the only option in most small towns. So how would private school vouchers help parents in areas where there’s not a private school?

And why are the tax credits in LB 753 more generous than giving to other charitable organizations, including cancer research or even your local church? The editorial doesn’t mention that a $10,000 donation to private school vouchers could save someone $10,000. Meanwhile, a gift to support the local United Way and its partner agencies might — might — earn a $600 tax break.

Voters deserve a say on redirecting tax dollars to private education. To keep public schools strong across rural Nebraska, sign the petition to repeal LB 753.

Liz Odle, North Platte