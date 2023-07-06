LIBERAL — The Liberal Bee Jays topped the North Platte Plainsmen 10-6 on Wednesday night.

The Bee Jays scored five runs in the seventh and one more in the eighth to overcome a 6-4 deficit.

North Platte jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Zach Knowlton scored on a Kenneth Sugi single and Gehrig Goldback scored on a Tucker Bond single, then Sugi scoring on a fielder's choice.

Liberal responded with two in the bottom half of the inning.

Knowlton scored on an error in the fourth inning to give the Plainsmen a 4-2 lead. The Bee Jays cut the lead to 4-3 in the bottom half of the inning and tied the game at four in the fifth.

Then, North Platte added two more in the sixth with Trey Runge scoring on a Mitsuki Kohno single and Knowlton scoring his third run of the game on an error.