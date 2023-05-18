LINCOLN — The Lied Center’s 2023-24 season will feature more than 30 events including top artists and ensembles from around the world in dance, classical music, jazz, musical theater, comedy, family, illusion and more.

“Featuring exceptional evenings of music, theater, dance, comedy, illusion, and much more, the thrilling 2023-2024 season truly fulfils our promise of ‘something for everyone,’” said Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan, “From opening night with The Blues Brothers to the return of Lied audience favorites including Wynton Marsalis and Joshua Bell, the Nebraska premieres of Coco in Concert and MOMIX’s Alice in Wonderland, as well as additional just-announced Broadway show To Kill A Mockingbird and much more, it’s going to be a spectacular one!”

Create Your Own Season packages are on sale to the public at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and in-person at the Lied Center box office. To become a subscriber, patrons can select any four or more shows in the season and receive a discount of up to 20% off the entire order.

The 2023-24 Lied Center season

“The Blues Brothers,” Jim Belushi and Dan Aykroyd, 7:30 p.m., September 22.

“Emanuel Ax,” 4 p.m. September 24.

“Disney’s Aladdin,” Oct. 3-8, eight performances.

“Jake Shimabukuro,” 7:30 p.m., Oct. 12.

“Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis,” 7:30 p.m., Oct. 18.

“Tom Papa,” 7:30 p.m., Oct. 26.

“Super Diamond,” 7:30 p.m., Oct. 27.

“Spiderman Into the Spiderverse: Live in Concert,” 4 p.m., Oct.29.

“Coco Live-to-Film Concert,” Score Performed Live by Orquesta Folclorica Nacional De Mexico, 7 p.m., November 1.

“Metro Jazz Quintet,” November 3, February 23, 2024, and April 19, 2024, Lied Commons.

“Not Too Far Distant,” a new play by Becky Boesen, November 7-8, two performances, Carson Theater.

“Behzod Abduraimov,” 7:30 p.m., December 5.

“Mannheim Steamroller” by Chip Davis, 7:30 p.m., December 21.

“Les Misérables,” January 9-14, 2024, eight performances.

“Kinetic Light: Descent,” 7:30 p.m., January 27, 2024.

“Jesus Christ Superstar,” February 1-4, 2024, five performances.

“Les Grands Ballets Canadiens: Dancing Beethoven,” 7:30 p.m., February 14, 2024.

“The Rainbow Fish,” 7 p.m., February 20, 2024.

“Shrek The Musical,” February 29-March 3, 2024, five performances.

“Drum Tao,” 7:30 p.m., March 7, 2024.

“Trinity: Classically Irish, with special guest Mairead Carlin,” 7:30 p.m., March 14, 2024.

“The Magic of Rob Lake,” 7:30 p.m. March 16, 2024.

“Neil Berg’s 100 Years of Broadway,” 7:30pm, March 23, 2024.

“Show Way: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., March 26, 2024.

“MOMIX: Alice,” 7:30 p.m., March 30, 2024.

“The Cher Show,” April 2-3, 2024, two performances.

“Jon Nakamatsu,” 4 p.m., April 7, 2024.

“Mean Girls,” April 12-14, 2024, five performances.

“Brian Regan,” 7:30 p.m., April 18, 2024.

“Susan Werner,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., April 20, 2024.

“The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” 7:30 p.m., April 23, 2024.

“Joshua Bell & Larisa Martinez: Voice & The Violin,” 7:30 p.m., May 9, 2024.

“Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird,” June 11-12, 2024, two performances.

“The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra,” 7 p.m., June 17, 2024.