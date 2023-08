Aksarben has been honoring Nebraska’s agricultural heritage for about 130 years, and began celebrating the dedication and perseverance of Nebraska farm families with Pioneer Family Farm awards in 1956.

Since then, nearly 10,000 families have been recognized statewide with either a Pioneer (100 years) or Heritage (150 years) Family Farm Award, according to a press release.

To apply, families should go to aksarben.org and fill out an application. The deadline to apply each year is April 15. Once the application is received, the Aksarben Foundation will work with the county that the farmland is located within to approve the application.

To commemorate their achievement, each family listed will receive an engraved plaque and gatepost marker at their respective county fair.

2023 Pioneer Farm Families:

Adams County

William Berg Family Farm; Frank Hubl Widower Family Farm.

Antelope County

Stelling Family Farm.

Box Butte County

Walters Family Farm.

Buffalo County

Busch-Rohrich Family Farm; Book-Rohrich Family Farm; Rohrich Family Farm; Dorothy Family Farm.

Burt County

J. Edward & A. Charlotte Olson Family Farm.

Cass County

Linda Rohlfs-Lenker Family Farm.

Cedar County

Wuebben Family Farm.

Cuming County

Schutte Family Farm.

Custer County

Tobias Family Farm; Spanel/Curtis Family Farm.

Colfax County

Janousek Family Farm.

Dawes County

Galbreath Family Farm.

Deuel County

Freeman/Paulsen Family Farm; Mauser Family Farm.

Douglas County

Wulf Family Farm.

Fillmore County

Novak Family Farm; Landgren Farms.

Frontier County

Snyder Family Farm.

Furnas County

Hill Family Farm; Hill Ranch.

Gage County

Dorn Family Farm; The Buhr Family; Edwards-Huetson-Sachtleben Family Farm; John Hereth Family Farm; Trout Family Farm.

Garden County

Paulsen Family Farm.

Hall County

McGuire Family Farm; Fred and Mary Harker Family Farm.

Hamilton County

Dose Family Farm.

Jefferson County

Hahn Family Farms.

Johnson County

Peters Family Farm; Tagart Farm.

Keith County

Peters Family Farm.

Knox County

Schwarts Family Farm.

Lancaster County

Boldebuck Family Farm.

Lincoln County

Frels Family Farm.

Merrick County

Ferris Heritage; Halstead/Ferris Windbreak Pasture.

Nuckolls County

Hanson Family Farms.

Otoe County

Linda Rohlfs-Lenker Family Farm; Wulf Family Farm; Wellman Family Farm.

Pawnee County

De Koning Family Farm; Hothan Family Farm.

Pierce County

Shermer Family; Hoffmann Family Farm; Petersen Family Farm.

Red Willow County

Haag Family Farm.

Saline County

Prokop Family Farm.

Sarpy County

Haug Family Farm; Hurlbutt Family Farm; Graham-Stoltenberg Family Farm; Iske Farm.

Seward County

Kraus Family Farm; Hodde Family Farm; Young Family Farm.

Sherman County

Descendants of Charles Quartz.

Sheridan County

Cerny Family.

Sioux County

Hamaker Ranch.

Thayer County

Brinegar Family Farm.

Thurston County

Targy Family Farm.

Valley County

Dorsey Family Farm.

Washington County

Hansen Family Farm; Duane & LaRae Moseman Family Farm.

Wayne County

Kermit Johnson Family Farm.

Webster County

Johnson Family Farm.

York County

Naber Family Farm; Andrew Morner Family Farm.

2023 Heritage Farm Families:

Butler County

Thomlin Family Farm.

Cass County

Todd Farms; Foster Farms.

Dakota County

Randy Lussier Farm.

Dawson County

Dunaway Family Farm.

Dodge County

Pedersen Family Farm; Gottlob Low Family Farm.

Fillmore County

Joseph Reinsch Family Farm; Vaclav Svec Family Farm.

Gage County

Plucknett/Peters Family Farm; Smith Family Farm.

Jefferson County

Boddye Family Farm; Glenn Family Farm.

Johnson County

Bailey (Roberts) Family Farm; Roberts Family Farm.

Madison County

Simonson Homestead; Uecker Family Farm.

Merrick County Wiegert Family Farm.

Pawnee County

Steinauer Family Farm.

Richardson County

Rieger Family Farm.

Saline County

Kaspar Family Farm; Safranek Family Farm.

Sarpy County

Graham-Stoltenberg Family Farm.

Saunders County

Henry Paustian Homestead.

Seward County

Charles Lee Lyon Homestead; Blaine B. Miller Family Farm.

Stanton County

Asch Family Farm.

Washington County

Weitkamp Family Farm; Novak Family Farm; Mueller Family Farm.

For more information about the Aksarben Foundation, go to aksarben.org